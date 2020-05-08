When Stephen Hay began his first grade education, he started another kind of education at the same time.
“My experience in the scouts has given me a lot of life lessons about leadership and friendship,” Hay said. “The Boy Scout creed and law teach you how to have strong moral values and to be a good citizen. It teaches young boys those attributes that they might not get otherwise.”
Hay, who considers himself a life-long scout because he went along to events and meetings with his older brother before he himself was old enough to join, continued his scouting career in Troop #92 and was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in December.
Hay chose something for his Eagle Scout project that would help others learn some of what scouting taught him. With Greeneville Light & Power as a community partner, he rebuilt a portion of the low ropes challenge course at Holston United Methodist Home for Children. The project involved the relocation of a portion of the course which required the placement of sections of telephone poles to serve as anchor points for the challenge elements. Greeneville Light and Power Company donated the poles and provided assistance in setting the poles safely and securely.
“Because it’s part of Holston, it’s not accessible to the general public but, having interacted with a lot of the kids there, I really respect a lot of them and I hope the course will give them opportunities to learn some teamwork and leadership skills that aren’t easy to learn in that situation,” Hay said. “I hope by rebuilding this course, I’m giving them the chance to have that experience for years to come.”
“Each part has a different team work attribute (that must be mastered to complete the course),” said Hay, explaining how the course is completed. “One of them has a thick rope running between the two poles. In order to get across, the entire team has to work together or everybody will fall.”
The course has four separate elements that were attached to trees but the trees were starting to die. After GL&P installed the poles, Hay gathered a team of volunteer to help clean up the area and attach new cables and hardware to the poles.
Hay said the home and its residents became important to him when his mother worked at Beacon School, located on the Holston Home campus. When it came time for his project, he contacted the home to find out what needs they had that would fit the project requirements and learned that the ropes course would soon need to be rebuilt. His goal was to provide an upgrade to that section of the course that would be around for a long time.
Hay, a graduating senior at Greeneville High School, plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to major in English before going on to law school. His parents are Michael Hay and Jennifer Heath.