Eastern Star Donates Food And Blankets Jun 8, 2021 1 hr ago

Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, donated food to the Food Bank. Pictured are Kelly Pickering, Worthy Matron, and Wayne Phillips. Not pictured is Debbie Ledford. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, donated blankets for fire victims. Pictured is Danny Ricker, Chaplain, who received the blankets for the area fire departments. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN