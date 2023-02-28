Members of the Eastside Garden Club heard a presentation about bluebirds during their Feb. 14 meeting at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Guest speakers at the meeting were Chuck Cruickshank, vice president of the Valley Chapter of the Tennessee Bluebird Society and Chuck Powell, the chapter’s membership chair and board of directors member, a club news release stated.
During their slide-show presentation, the speakers discussed bluebird behaviors, habitat and preservation. They also stressed the need for community awareness to help further protect this bird species.
The most dangerous of predators of bluebirds are snakes, cats and raccoons, they noted.
Photographs taken from a nest box were presented to show what happens inside a bluebird’s nest. The mother bluebird builds her nesting material around herself, leaving the bottom of house area for the eggs, they explained.
She never leaves the house until the baby birds start hatching with the male supplying her food of mealworms and insects, seeds and other delicious items, they continued.
Female blue bird usually hatches six eggs so the film showed some of the hatched birds helping the others to hatch. They noted that baby birds once hatched may fall out of the nest, so it is important to keep notes about behavior and intervene if needed.
The speakers answered many of the questions from the group and demonstrated the latest very safe bluebird house developed by the society to enable the survival of this wonderful species.
Bluebirds do not migrate in this area, so it is vital to place your bluebird houses where one can observe and take notes of the behavior as well as avoidance of predation, they said. Always place your bluebird houses away from prevailing winds.
Visit the Tennessee Bluebird Society’s website at https://www.tnbluebirdsociety.org/ to learn more.
“Special thanks and refreshments were enjoyed by all and especially great ovation for the Bluebird Society program as questions were asked and answered by our speakers,” Eastside Garden Club President Jeanie Jackson said in the release. “We all appreciated the time and effort for this in depth presentation and felt like we had learned some valuable information on the species.”
Eastside Garden Club members in attendance for the meeting included: Kathleen Wright, Julia Waddell, Bobbie Cyphers, Joan Ruch (with her guest Ed Ruch), Frankie Hagan, Elizabeth Wilson, Ellen Paul, Peggy Miles, Melissa Brown, Rosemarie Smith and Jeanie Jackson.
The club meets the first Tuesday of each month of the year, except during the months of July, December and January.
For more information about upcoming programs, visit the club’s website or contact the club president at tiger129ts@aol.com or call 423-620-0473.
The club has “several excellent program slated for the coming year and believe our education dictates conservation as well as community involvement,” Jackson added in the release.