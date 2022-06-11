Eastside Garden Club held its monthly meeting May 10 at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Kathleen Wright, Co-President, presided over the meeting due to the absence of President Jeanie Jackson, a club announcement says.
Attending members included Elizabeth Wilson, Rosemarie Smith, Bobbie Cypers, Ellen Paul, Joan Ruch, Frankie Hagan, Imogene Randall and visiting guest, Melissa Brown.
Members were welcomed and led by Wright in the pledge of allegiance and an opening prayer.
Member, Bobbie Cyphers, past president of the Newport Garden Club and now resident in Greene County, was introduced as the program speaker.
During her talk, Cyphers detailed a poster of her garden and recycled implements that she used to create interest in it. She told about her on-going efforts to turn odd items into beauty through recycling them. Cyphers also provided interesting facts during her talk about antique roses. She provided potted plants, antique rose cuttings and name drawings for free gifts. Following a question-and-answer session, the meeting turned to announcements and business.
Wright initiated a motion for Melissa Brown to become a member of the club. The vaote was unanimous by members present and she was welcomed as a new member. New business was addressed and a request of membership to engage in helping with the projects ongoing.
It was reported that the pollinator garden at Tusculum University, under the leadership of Susan Monteleone, club member and faculty of Tusculum, is moving forward with groundbreaking. Some plants were donated by Rosemarie Smith and Bobbie Cyphers as well as work time in the garden. Peggy Miles and Joan Ruch also participated in this event.
Laughlin HealthCare Center courtyard tubs and physical therapy department seeds and plants are scheduled in two weeks. The Women’s Civic Center on Davis Street was the site for a meeting to discuss what was needed for beautification project and club members also were heard as to what they wanted to see completed. Pictures were taken and discussion ensued pertaining to landscape preparation.
The Doak Herb garden was discussed as to watering needs, and Joan Ruch volunteered to assist evaluation as well as watering.
Upcoming events were discussed, including the district flower show scheduled for the last week in July. Members were encouraged to participate.
In conjunction with National Garden Week (June 6-10) an exhibit was set up in the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library with a poster, literature, a floral arrangement and donated books from the club.
New member, Ellen Paul offered to create a newsletter.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, with club president, Jeanie Jackson, scheduled to talk about the history of herbs.