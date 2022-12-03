Eastside Garden Club held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Members attending included: Rosemarie Smith, Julia Waddell, Kathleen Wright, Bobbie Cyphers, Barbara Freeland, Peggy Miles, Nancy Young,Ellen Paul, Susan Monteleone, Jeanie Jackson, and guest speaker for the day, Sherri Ottinger.
Club President Jeanie Jackson welcomed members and began the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Kathleen Wright delivered the invocation.
Sherrie Ottinger, a local well-known author and gardener known as “The Dirt Girl,” presented a program to the club members on how to care for indoor plants. Ottinger is a staunch advocate of regenerative farming.
The No. 1 problem for most of us is over-watering the many gifted plants presented during the holidays such as Christmas Cacti, amaryllis, poinsettias, rosemary and Norfolk Island Pine, Ottinger said. She recommended testing plant soil for moisture prior to watering.
Ottinger additionally mentioned that giving plants a warm shower in the tub would help as well as remove any insect issues. She stressed plants do not require much water in in the winter months. She recommended not to allow any plant to sit in water. Bright light in the room is better than a dark one and do not place your plants near an outside door, or close to a heat vent. The use of a pea gravel tray covered with water can alsogive your plant some humidity, she added. Misting foliage plants is beneficial as well.
As for outdoor plants avoid planting near a driveway as chemicals used for deicing will poison them, Ottinger noted. Ornamental cabbages, chrysanthemums, pansies and violas are very hardy during our winter months. Christmas trees are difficult to transplant and grow once they have been used for Christmas. So recycle as mulch or use as a cover along fencing for small animals or wildlife during snowy days or shelter from predators.
Ottinger donated two fig trees to members of the garden club and several many questions from club members.
In other matters, it was announced during the meeting that the Greens Tea and Christmas wreath sale at Racheff House and Gardens, the club’s state headquarters, will be held Dec. 9 in Knoxville. Directions can be located on the Racheff House website. This annual event includes baked goods, floral holiday designs, bulbs, greenery, wreaths as well as punch and refreshments with state and local officers of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs of which Eastside Garden club is a member of District IV.
“The grounds of Racheff are unique to see with a true Japanese Tea House, registered Arboretum, 21 bird species and special gardens. The Racheff also displays a Blue Star Marker honoring our fallen heroes in the wars and many other specific oriented gardens.
Eastside President Jeanie Jackson attended state Conservation Camp at Paris Landing State Park near Nashville. Free seeds and a report of the club’s conservation efforts was featured during the two-day meeting, she noted. Many speakers were heralded for discussing many subjects concerning conservation including what we can do to our own yards and homes to aid in conservation efforts.
Special thanks given to Tusculum University for hosting the firepit and smores cookout to introduce the garden society just formed by the students sponsored by Eastside. Susan Monteleone is heading up the pollinator garden at the university and working on a bee campus status via Xerces with support from Eastside Garden club members.
Also during the meeting, it was announced that the national and state gardening club conventions will be held in the coming year. In addition, there are plans underway for Eastside Garden Club to host a flower show in 2023.
To learn more about the Eastside Garden Club, email Jeanie Jackson at tiger129ts@aol.com.