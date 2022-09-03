The Eastside Garden Club met Aug. 9 at Trinity United Methodist Church with seven members present.
Members in attendance included: Kathleen Wright, Julia Waddell, Barbara Freeland, Bobbie Cyphers, Ellen Paul, Joan Ruch, Melissa Brown, Rosemarie Smith and Jeanie Jackson.
Among the matters discussed at the meeting was the Tennessee Federal of Garden Club’s 2022 District IV Flower Show, which was held July 27-28 in Knoxville. The theme for this year’s district show was “We the People,” a club news release noted.
Three Eastside members took part in the district competition: Kathleen Wright, Rosemarie Smith and club president Jeanie Jackson. Smith was awarded a blue ribbon for her horticulture specimen, a miniature red rose. Wright won a red ribbon for her petite design, and Jackson received a top horticulture award overall for her mini orchid, plus several other ribbons for design.
Jackson, who is an accredited National Garden Club flower judge, also worked with a team of other judges at the district flower show to present ribbons to winners.
“The competition was tough as garden clubs entered from the entire district,” Jackson noted in the release. “Judges who enter the shows do not judge their entries, and other judges step in to evaluate and make decisions,” she added.
Also assisting at the district-level show from Eastside was Don Jackson, who was “instrumental in assisting with the props and general set up for the show as well as take down after the show,” the release noted.
“Attendance by the public rendered several positive comments at all of the plants and beauty of designs,” the release went on to say. “The botanical arts section received rave interest as well as the photography.”
SPRING FLOWER SHOW
In other matters during the garden club’s meeting, it was noted that Eastside will be hosting a flower show in Greeneville next spring.
“We will be learning new designs as well as feature horticulture from members,” Jackson noted in the release. “Posters in the educational sector as well as the new form of Botanical Arts and Photography will be additional interests for categories.”
Club members were also reminded during the meeting that the Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville will begin Sept. 9. District IV garden clubs will hold a competition in several categories for entry.
Eastside members were encouraged to submit horticulture and designs. The theme of the fair is “From Cows to Corn Dogs ... We’ve Got It All.” The Eastside president will be judging two out of the three judging days.
BEAUTIFICATION PROJECTS
Also during the club meeting, Eastside’s treasurer Barbara Freeland presented the financial report and also approved additional funding for a beautification project at the Negro Women’s Civic Club, located at 320 Davis St. Club member Rosemarie Smith reported on the status of the project and noted that further weeding and additional mulch was needed. The garden project is one of several activities in which the garden club is involved.
Among other club beautification projects, club member Melissa Brown is volunteering to water the barrel tubs located at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum. In addition, club member Joan Ruch is maintaining the herb garden located at the Doak House Museum on the campus of Tusculum University.
Among other happenings at the club meeting, Kathleen Wright presented a line design for the class to study, and a presentation about horticulture was given by Julia Waddell and Rosemarie Smith
Ellen Paul suggested the the club have a Facebook page for the garden club, and this was approved unanimously.
Jeanie Jackson noted, “We also are looking forward to the Tusculum University students becoming more active in our garden club events as well as members assist with the pollinator garden under garden club member Susan Monteleone.” She added that Tusculum’s Dr. Peter Noll will continue to encourage the trail plant identification, which is located near the university’s outdoor classroom as well as the colonial garden. Jackson offered special thanks to both for “infusing our community with so much good.”
Jackson added, “Those students are very lucky to have this interest in nature on campus. We are honored to be able to engage in this leadership.”
The club’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd., in Greeneville.
Anyone interested in becoming a garden club member at Eastside is asked to contact Jackson via email at tiger129ts@aol.com or by calling her at 423-620-0473.