Gardening expert Sherrie Ottinger was the guest speaker at the April 12 meeting of the the Eastside Garden Club.
A columnist for the Greeneville Sun’s Accent, Ottinger is affectionately known as the “Dirt Girl.” During her talk, Ottinger spoke about the regenerative gardening process. She explained that traditional farming practices of tilling and land overuse are decreasing beneficial bacteria within the soil. This bacteria is needed to generate the growth of plants.
No-till farming is the new trend, and the devastation of current practices needs to be updated, Ottinger said.
Garden Club members were invited to an upcoming conference on this subject. Handouts were distributed.
One of the goals of the National Garden Clubs is conservation, recycle and reuse, and also the use of good farming and planting practices.
Following her talk, Ottinger held a question-and-answer session.
Among the members attending the April meeting were: Kathleen Wright, Julia Waddell, Elizabeth Wilson, Barbara Freeland, Rosemarie Smith, Doris Allen, Bobbie Cypers, Shirley Fenton, Peggy Miles, Susan Monteleone, Ellen Paul, and Jeanie Jackson, current members. Visitors included guests David Ottinger, Melissa Brown, and Alena Hawkins.
The treasurer’s report, presented by Barbara Freeland, indicated the endowment award given by the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs for the use at the Pollinator garden at Tusculum University. Susan Monteleone, a professor at Tusculum University and member of Eastside is initiating this project. Members were reminded of availability of the Visions of Beauty Calendar.
Announcements were made regarding the completion of community projects, which include the Doak Historic Herb Garden, the Laughlin Healthcare Center’s courtyard vegetable garden and vegetables for the Physical Therapy department, the upgrading of the Racheff House (state headquarters for garden clubs) Historic Herb Garden, and the status of the Greene County History Museum’s beautification project.
Most plantings in April were postponed due to the danger of frost. Completion of all projects were moved to May to avoid loss of plants due to weather.
Tubs will be placed at the log house for the history museum for floral interest at the entrance at the cabin as well as plants for the museum.
The club had voted to also work on beautification of the Women’s Center on Davis Street. Rosemarie Smith is heading up this project.
Eastside is very proud of the efforts of members and also the added talents of our newer members for the season.
Members were notified of the upcoming District IV Flower show, entitled “We the People,” slated for June 27-28 at the John T. O’Conner Senior Center. Club members were urged to sign up for horticulture as well as designs.
National Garden week is slated for June 6-11, and the club will again set up a table with posters as well as floral design and donate books to the library.
Members were notified of the floral design that received a red ribbon at the district meeting. Kathleen Wright and Julia Waddell made a beautiful arrangement of spring with branches and daffodils. Second place garnered a $75 cash prize for the garden club. Special thanks to both ladies for their theme and gracious giving of their time to make this design.
After light refreshments the meeting was adjourned.
The Eastside Garden Club’s next meeting is scheduled for May 10 at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Anyone with questions about the club is asked to contact Jeanie Jackson, president of Eastside, at 423-620-0473, or email tiger129ts@aol.com. Guests are always welcome.