The Eastside Garden Club met March 8 in the small Fellowship Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd. The meeting was called to order by President Jeanie Jackson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was given and Kathleen Wright, co-president, led the group in prayer.
All attendees were asked to introduce themselves as the group consisted of longtime members and recent new members. Those members attending were: Elizabeth Wilson, Kathleen Wright, Barbara Freeland, Julia Waddell, Joel Hausser, Shirley Fenton, Rosemarie Smith, Bobbie Cyphers, Susan Monteleone and Jeanie Jackson.
Guests petitioning for membership included, Frankie Hogan, Doris Allen, Ellen Paul and David Ottinger. Induction of new members will take place at the April meeting slated for April 12 at 2 p.m.
Members voted to make a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church for their graciousness in allowing the club to hold meetings there. The club is growing and more room was necessary. The club gave a unanimous vote to agree to the donation, Barbara Freeland, treasurer, will see to this donation.
All members and guests were provided a personal discount card to be used at the Greene Nursery located in Greeneville as a perk and to help maintain the business in Greeneville. Free seed packets for planting soon were provided by Rosemarie Smith and Jeanie Jackson to members as well as guests.
The packets consisted of wildflower pollinator plants, as well as native milkweed, Asclepias syriacas, which is a favorite plant for monarch butterflies.
Guest speaker Joel Hauss was introduced and proceeded to give an excellent slide presentation on pollinator plants as well as a discussion of beekeeping and recycling. After a question and answer period, members who provided horticulture or plants of interest proceeded to feature their specimens. Bobbie Cyphers and Julia Waddell had beautiful florals at their table. Barbara Freeland presented her curly filbert branches, Jeanie Jackson presented a stem of sage and possible uses for cooking as well as herbal medicinal uses. It was announced the Greene Herb Society will begin their year on April 8 at 5 p.m. at the Harvest Restaurant weather permitting, and further details will be listed in the newspaper at a later date.
District discussion included upcoming events as listed in the district newsletter including the spring meeting to be held at Fox Den Country Club in Knoxville 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on March 25. Everyone was encouraged to attend and notify Jeanie so car pooling can be arranged. A special feature for this meeting is that each club presents a floral design for sale. Judges will pick winners, and a blue-ribbon winner will be presented $75 for their club use. They also will be holding an auction as well for items supplied by district clubs. Kathleen Wright volunteered to provide the floral design for this meeting.
Closing comments were made regarding the April meeting at which the Dirt Girl, Sherrie Ottinger, will be discussing regenerative soil as guest speaker.
Light refreshments were served and enjoyed by all especially the gingerbread cake made by Susan. Wow, what a treat and Elizabeth provided a wonderful cheese snack tray and teas.
If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the garden club which is affiliated with the district, state and National Garden Club contact Jeanie Jackson at tiger129ts@aol.com or call 423-620-0473.
The club is very interested in beautifying the community as well as learning conservation measures to ensure a healthy earth for posterity.