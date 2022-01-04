Eastside Garden Club held special meetings in November and December to celebrate a return to business after a two-year hiatus involving COVID-19 restrictions.
A luncheon meeting was held Nov. 17 at the home of club member Elizabeth Wilson. Members were greeted with a beautiful array of early holiday decor featuring lovely Christmas trees, florals and collections. The hostess collects and loves the holidays. Attending members of Eastside included Peggy Miles, Rosemarie Smith, Julia Waddell, Kathleen Wright, Shirley Fenton, Susan Monteleone, Bobbie Cyphers and Jeanie Jackson. Special guests attending were Sherrie Ottinger, Judy Forshay, Imogene Randall, Connie Bartley, Sherri Cox and Doris Allen.
After a discussion of the attributes of becoming a garden club member and current projects involving beautification of historical features in Greeneville and recognition of Eastside as a Club of Excellence by the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, District IV, everyone enjoyed a wonderful offering of buffet and dessert. This holiday meeting disbanded with a reminder of the Christmas Tea to be held at Racheff House and Gardens in Knoxville on Dec. 10.
Members held their annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 14 at Aubrey’s in Greeneville. Members attending the function were Joan Ruch, Bobbie Cyphers, Shirley Fenton, Barbara Freeland, Rosemarie Smith, Kathleen Wright, Elizabeth Wilson, Susan Monteleone and Jeanie Jackson. Special guest Frankie Hagen was introduced to the group as an eligible new member and received an invitation to join and was accepted by present members. Invited guest Sherrie Ottinger was also present and welcomed by the group. Prayer was given by Chaplain Kathleen Wright. During lunch, Kathleen Wright recognized President Jeanie Jackson with a tribute for her hard work during COVID when meetings were not recommended. She was a frequent visitor to Racheff House and Gardens in Knoxville to represent the club as contributing to the success of the Christmas Tea. Jeanie gave a report on the tea and mentioned that Susan had attended with her sister and was impressed by the Arboretum and special gardens at Racheff. After a wonderful lunch and thanks to everyone for attending, the meeting was dismissed to begin the holiday and reconvene in January.
Anyone interested in joining the garden club can call 423-620-0473 and speak with Jeanie or email tiger129ts@aol.com. Eastside Garden Club continues to be a Club of Excellence and member of District IV, Tennessee Federation Garden Club and National Garden Clubs.
The club’s goal is to educate and promote conservation education, horticulture, scholarships for students, and learn new floral design techniques and arrangement for home or competition in flower shows. Classes for certification in judging, landscaping, environment and horticulture are also available to members. The clubs work with children for Smokey the Bear competition on posters supports the Cumberland hiking Trail from Cumberland Gap National Park to Chattanooga, purchase trees to plant in forests for loss in fires, hold a Conservation Camp to engage in what clubs can do for our natural environment and last but not least have fun with dedicating time to local projects. We also pay tribute to our soldiers from all wars with the Blue Star Memorials located throughout each state. A major project for all club members is to support the state headquarters located in Knoxville, which is Racheff House and Gardens. It has a registered Arboretum and vast horticulture interests, a pink garden for breast cancer awareness, a memorial to sustaining members, a tea house, and many clubs meet there to help maintain the gardens. Eastside Garden Club maintains a donated herb garden with historical period herbs and plans further enhancement with Bulgarian Roses for an arch dedicated this past year.