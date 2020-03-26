Eastside Garden Club held their annual installation of officers on March 6, at the Gondolier Restaurant on A.J Highway in Greeneville. Members present for the luncheon were Barbara Freeland, Caroline Fike, Joel Hausser, Peggy Miles, Joan Ruch, Rosemarie Smith, Shirley Fenton, Kathleen Wright, Elizabeth Wilson, and Jeanie Jackson. A spiritual reading was given by Kathleen Wright and the pledge of Allegiance was led by President Jeanie Jackson. A moment of silence was directed in memory of deceased member John Cummings. He was a beloved member with exceptional talent in floral design and always volunteered for project support.
Joel Hausser, a club member who is involved with Rural Resources, recycling, and beekeeping, installed and presented officers for 2020-2021. They are as follows: Jeanie Jackson, president; Shirley Fenton, co-president; Caroline Fike, first vice-president; Kathleen Wright, second vice president; Caroline Fike, recording secretary; Ruth Whitfield, corresponding secretary; Barbara Freeland, treasurer; Peggy Fox, historian; and Jeanie Jackson, reporter.
Pictures were taken and President Jackson presented all officers for last year certificates of appreciation for a job well done. Officers and members for the current year were presented with National Garden Club pins. Appreciation certificates were awarded to Caroline Fike for her work on the Volunteer Gardener for Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs. Joan Ruch was recognized for her work on the Doak House Herb Garden during the fall. Joel Hausser was recognized for a wonderful program on recycling and honey status.
Several announcements were made concerning upcoming projects and events. Conventions were mentioned for TFGC, Deep South and the National Garden Club. Current community projects were covered such as the Doak Herb Garden, which will be expanded to include new timbers to replace old ones, installation of new herbs and a special planter of mint after danger of frost date. The Racheff Herb bed at the state headquarters in Knoxville will go forward with allium and Bulgarian rose plantings and herbs indicative of the period and Bulgarian origin. Special markers will note the herbs and several phases will add beauty to this section of Racheff House and Gardens.
March was declared "Mark Pritchard Month" to celebrate the birthdate of Mr. Conservation of Tennessee. His web site is up through funding by all garden clubs in the state and is a pictorial history of his efforts to preserve beautiful parks in Tennesee. Clubs across the state were challenged to send contributions to the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs Conservation Fund for support of obtaining an oral history from Mr. Pritchard to detail many of the slides and pictures and presentations during his conservation efforts.
The upcoming Greeneville Iris Show was mentioned as an event celebrating the 100 years of the American Iris Society with an outstanding display of iris of many species and colors. The show themed "Celebration" will be held at the historic Rose Center in Morristown, May 2, from 2-4 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. The special event will cover three days of fun and instruction and visits to Iris Gardens for members of the Tennessee and Kentucky Chapters of AIS as well as visiting members from other states. Kim Bowman of Morristown and President of the Greeneville Iris Society is the initiator of this event and it promises to be one to remember. Eastside Garden Club co-sponsors this event with floral designs, educational posters and companion plants to the Iris family.
The club is also planning to provide a therapy garden this year for Laughlin Healthcare patients. The courtyard garden last year was very successful and provided fresh vegetables, including green beans and tomatoes, herbs and flowering plants for the patients as well as education for the staff, families and visitors to the facility.
Members were reminded about the tree planting event scheduled by the Tennessee Environmental Council in March. Anyone interested in joining the club to learn about plants, floral design, garden landscaping, recycling, conservation, historical preservation are welcome to contact, Jeanie Jackson at 423-620-0473 or email tiger129ts@aol.com