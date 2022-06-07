Eastside Garden Club convened on May 10 for their monthly meeting at Trinity Methodist Church on Tusculum, Greeneville. Kathleen Wright, Co-President, presided over the meeting due to absence of President, Jeanie Jackson.
Attending members included Elizabeth Wilson, Rosemarie Smith, Bobbie Cypers, Ellen Paul, Joan Ruch, Frankie Hagan, Imogene Randall and visiting guest, Melissa Brown.
Members were welcomed by Kathleen, pledge of allegiance as well as opening prayer were given.
Member, Bobbie Cyphers, past president of the Newport Garden Club and now resident in Greene County was introduced as the program speaker.
Bobbie detailed a poster of her garden and recycled implements that were used to create interest and told about her efforts to turn odd items into beauty. She detailed interesting facts regarding antique roses and provided potted plants, antique rose cuttings and name drawings for free gifts. After question and answer period. the meeting turned to announcements and business.
Kathleen initiated a motion for Melissa Brown to become a member of the club. Vote was unanimous by members present and she was welcomed as a new member. New business was addressed and request of membership to engage in helping with the projects ongoing.
It was reported that the pollinator garden at Tusculum University under the leadership of Susan Monteleone, club member and faculty of Tusculum, is moving forward with groundbreaking. Some plants were donated by Rosemarie Smith and Bobbie Cyphers as well as work time in the garden. Peggy Miles and Joan Ruch also participated in this event.
Laughlin Health Care courtyard tubs and Physical therapy department seeds and plants are scheduled in two weeks. The Women's Civic Center on Davis Street was the site for a meeting to discuss what was needed for beautification project and club members also were heard as to what they wanted to see completed. Pictures were taken and discussion ensued pertaining to landscape preparation.
The Doak Herb garden was discussed as to watering needs and Joan Ruch volunteered to assist evaluation as well as watering.
Upcoming events were discussed to include the district flower Show scheduled for last week in July. Members encouraged to participate.
National Garden Week is slated for June 6-10. A group led by Julia is to set up a table in Greeneville library and provide poster, literature, floral arrangement and donated books from the club.
New member, Ellen Paul offered to create a newsletter. Next meeting is scheduled for June 14, featuring club President, Jeanie Jackson elaborating on the history of herbs. Meeting was adjourned.