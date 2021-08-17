Eastside Garden Club held a regular meeting Aug. 3 at the home of Co-President Kathleen Wright in Greeneville. Members present were Co-President Jeanie Jackson, Barbara Freeland, Julia Waddell, Elizabeth Wilson, Rosemarie Smith, Peggy Miles, and Katie Sexton. Guests included Betty Fletcher and Carolyn Broyles from the Greeneville Museum.
After a welcome, the Pledge of Allegiance, an inspirational reading and a prayer, the meeting was called to order and our visitors were introduced to the membership. They gave us history of the Greeneville Museum as well as the cabin and proceeded to tell us why they wanted us to consider this as a new project. They are requesting we rework the landscaping in order to reflect the Colonial period of the late 1700’s. They need maintainable as well as ornamental and educational gardens.
They also gave a brief history of developments as well as honors received on local, state and national levels. More details are to be gathered by Kathleen Wright and Barbara Freeland, both of whom are educated and trained on horticulture and landscaping per the instruction of the National Garden Club. It was suggested the club members tour the facility to gather more information and make notes of special entities. They are especially interested in period plant placements indicative of the historical era of the cabin and museum. This proposal for a new project by Eastside was met with interest and excitement.
After a wonderful luncheon provided by Julia Waddell, Elizabeth Wilson and Jeanie Jackson, the meeting progressed to business. New members were inducted to replace members who have moved. Master Judge, Kathleen Wright assigned the new titles of First Vice President to Julia Waddell, Second Vice President to Elizabeth Wilson and secretary to Rosemarie Smith. Ruth Whitfield will remain in the corresponding secretary position and Barbara Freeland as treasurer.
Several announcements were discussed, including the possibility of a flower show in 2022, and an invitation to a flower show in Knoxville with the theme of “Into Wonderland,” a show based on the story of Alice in Wonderland. The status of the Doak House herb garden and the Racheff House Herb Gardens was mentioned.
Upcoming events on district level and state level were covered, such as the two day symposium on “Color in Design,” which will be attended by Kathleen and Julia. A reunion is on the calendar for all state clubs at Montgomery Bell State Park in October. State testing for position of flower show judge will be attended at Racheff House in Knoxville by student, Jeanie Jackson, a current apprentice judge.
New yearbooks were given to members with the next year’s programs highlighted. Eastside Garden Club was recognized as a “Club of Excellence” in 2020 along with earning certificates for district, state, South and National Garden Clubs. A Presidential citation by Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs was awarded to Jeanie Jackson for her Conservation Education of the Mack Prichard legacy.
Club members offered several ideas for future projects involving community beautification and gardening education. The ideas and suggestions will be introduced and explored for approval. Elizabeth Wilson surprised the group by giving beautiful journals and rosemary plants she had purchased at the Greene Nursery for each member. The horticulture featured for study was the carnation and a line design by Kathleen Wright was on display at the buffet.
The meeting was adjourned and the next meeting will be a tour of a working farm and gardens at Ottinger Oaks, with Sherrie Ottinger as hostess. For information about club membership or program offerings please contact Jeanie Jackson at 423-620-0473.