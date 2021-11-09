Eastside Garden Club attended the first meeting in two years due to COVID restrictions. The meeing was held Oct. 29 at Fox Den Country Club in Knoxville for the Tennessee Garden Club, District IV. Attendees were Kathleen Wright, Julia Waddell, Barbara Freeland, Rosemarie Smith, Jeanie Jackson and special new member, Bobbie Cypers.
The meeting was opened by Wanda Taylor, district director, with a welcome, opening prayer, and Pledge of Allegiance. Club Presidents were recognized and new officers for the next two years were highlighted. Many certificates of recognition were given out.
Eastside Garden Club continues to be a Club of Excellence. The club president was recognized for her journalism pertaining to the late Mack Prichard, “Mr. Conservation of Tennessee,” as well as encouraging the continuation of the website in his name which collates all of his speeches and pictures of all of the State Parks he implemented during his lifetime.
Student judges were introduced who have for the last two years studied, produced floral designs and taken the National Garden Club test to become accredited judges for flower shows across the nation.
Kathleen Wright is a master judge and Jeanie Jackson was recognized with a single rose as a new judge in waiting for test results. Certificates were addressed to several clubs who have been very active the past two years despite the COVID shutdown.
Members were given a break to review all of the new bulbs for sale as well as the silent auction items to be given to the scholarship fund for students interested in horticulture, biology, conservation and other worthy subjects pertaining to our plant world and ecology.
After a recess, educational sessions were given on the new types of floral designs and also the care of succulents. Individual Club reports were given and Eastside is contemplating a flower show to be held in Greeneville next year.
After a delightful luncheon and dessert, members were treated to a presentation offered by Bobb Fulcher, Tennessee State Park Manager of the Cumberland Trail extending from Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, to Chattanooga. Three quarters of this wonder filled hiking trail is a major project supported by all of the garden clubs of Tennessee. He gave a beautiful slide presentation of the scenes along the finished trail section. The Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs has sponsored this trail for many years and is very close to completion. This trail is open to the public and a gift to Tennessee residents.
Ending the program with a rendition of one of his banjo tunes and song delighted members. Members were urged to visit the State Parks website and see some of the interesting features of the trail.
It was announced by the director that a scholarship had been awarded to a student from the Heiskell community. A folder with contact information as well as a Calendar of Events for the coming year were given to Presidents. All members were urged to encourage new membership.
Attendees were also reminded of the upcoming meeting of Racheff House Board. Racheff is the state headquarters for the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and located in Knoxville. The gardens and registered Arboretum is open for public view and a historical masterpiece. Clubs visit quite often to hold meetings there and help with weeding and plant new plants. A Greens Tea will be held there in December.
The meeting was dismissed and club members set out to return to Greeneville, enthusiastic about resuming regular meetings and planning for an industrious year of community involvement and fun.
If you are interested in floral design, horticulture, learning about conservation measures, and want to join please contact Jeanie Jackson, 423-620-0473 or email tiger129ts@aol.com.
Come for a visit, we will be happy to see you and introduce you to many of our award winning projects.