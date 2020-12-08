Members of the Eastside Garden Club of Greeneville were notified in August that they had won several awards.
Due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the state conference meetings the awards were sent by mail, to the delight of members we received several certificates of merit as well as ribbons on the District, State and National level. Jeanie Jackson, President of Eastside received the documents and shared with members the exciting news.
Eastside won ten awards and ribbons:
National Blue Ribbon for Iris show “All in the Family” held in conjunction with Greeneville Iris Society;
National and State winner for conservation activities including land management for wildlife and pollinator gardens;
Certificate of Appreciation for the annual yearbook;
State Achievement for Eastside Garden Club Plant Society Show held in Greeneville;
State blue ribbon for Eastside Garden Club-Flower Show staging compliments of Kathleen Wright and her theme talent;
State Red ribbon for Conservation Education-Article on Mack Prichard;
State Red ribbon for Conservation efforts;
State Honorable mention for Eastside Garden Club press book of Sun meeting write ups;
and Certificate of Achievement as a State Club of Excellence for Eastside Garden Club.
Membership includes Barbara Freeland, Caroline Fike, Joel Hausser, Kathleen Wright, Peggy Fox, Joe Anne Lintz, Joan Ruch, Peggy Miles, Rosemarie Smith, Julia Waddell,Ruth Whitfield, Elizabeth Wilson and Don Jackson.
Due to COVID-19 the club has not met socially. Members have, however, spent time working in their gardens over the summer and sharing unique horticulture and inspirational messages to keep everyone on a positive side.
This year we are gathering ideas and plans for continuing our existing projects once restrictions are lifted. We will work on the Doak Herb Garden and expansion with Dr. Noll at Tusculum, continue our therapy garden at a local long term care facility and complete the herb garden at the state headquarters at Racheff House in Knoxville. We will continue to honor our vets with decoration of the Blue Star Marker on I-81 rest stop for Memorial and Veterans Day. We hope to be able to continue our learning and education efforts in conservation and ecology.
At the end of July we were notified by the National Garden Club that we had won a grant from Espoma Organics and the National Garden Clubs Plant America Grant to assist with development of the Doak colonial herb garden at Tusculum. We will be working with The Greene Company located in Greeneville for supplies and needs for the garden. We are very excited about this and hope that 2021 will bring some closure to projects on hold and we can move forward. All of our members need to be congratulated for a job well done and the recognition is an asset to our community efforts.