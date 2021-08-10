Eastside Garden Club is now meeting regularly after a tentative start this Spring and are energized to continue with our Club of Excellence standing regionally and nationally.
After at brief meeting in Spring at the Gondolier, members discussed their opinions on what subjects and projects we needed to address.
Memorial Day was celebrated with the annual display of flag and ribbon placed on the Blue Star Memorial dedicated to our soldiers which is located at the rest stop past Baileyton on I-81. These markers are all over the state and purchased by the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, of which Eastside is a member and supporter.
May was a month to begin a garden for the pleasure of the patients at Laughlin Healthcare. Eastside provided the plants, seeds, soil and containers for the garden efforts for the patients. This is an annual and worthwhile project..
Doak garden on the campus of Tusculum University was the site for further club involvement in that new timbers of cedar were installed in the Colonial Herb Garden and staves applied to maintain structure stability. Missing plants were noted and replacements installed. A new feature was a tub for plants that are aggressive. Soil was amended and mulch was applied.
Dr. Peter Noll and staff at the University gave the club a tour of the new gardens and water management for the June meeting which enabled club members to value the contribution of the club in assisting in the expansion of the Colonial garden at Doak. Now there is a magnificent pollinator garden as well as a vegetable garden. Several University staff and students are working diligently on seeing this project developed. Bee hives have also been installed and many of the herb plants will also benefit the pollinator garden.
A July called meeting was held at the residence of Kathleen Wright on Tuesday, July 13 to discuss ongoing and new issues with changes on district, state and national levels. Members present were Joan Ruch, Julia Waddell, Barbara Freeland, Rosemarie Smith, Peggy Miles, Elizabeth Wilson, and Jeanie Jackson. This was a called meeting to discuss changes in management and garner project information. Communication issues were discussed as National and State mailing of information has ceased and information is available only online. A treasurer’s report was announced by Barbara Freeland, treasurer and the club voted on several projects ongoing as well as venues coming in August. A Symposium will be held in Oak Ridge in August and Kathleen Wright and Julia Waddell will be attending the two day seminar on horticulture and design with Color as the emphasis.
Due to some personal issues, President Jeanie Jackson will step down temporarily and Kathleen Wright will be President pro tem and Julia Waddell will be Vice President to take the place of Caroline Fike, member who moved to another state. Jeanie will maintain leadership on community projects, reporting and her duties at Racheff. Jeanie will be taking the State/National Judging exam in October and has committments to finish this four year project. She is now deemed a student flower show judge until final exam. She is also a pending apprentice judge with the American Iris Society. Discussion was held on holding a flower show in 2022 and that has been tabled for later date as our new members require training.
We are so excited about our growth and anyone interested in becoming a member can contact Jeanie Jackson, 423-620-0473 or email tiger129ts@aol.com.