The family of Effie (Cogdill) Bible gathered on Saturday at Chuckey United Methodist Church to honor her 104th birthday, which she marked on Sept. 1.
Effie Stella Cogdill was born Sept. 1, 1918, in rural Greene County to Jim and Mary Cogdill, her family said in a written bio about her life.
As a child, she was raised to work, along with her eight brothers and sisters, on the family farm and in the home.
She grew up and fell in love with G.W. McIntosh. The couple wed and later moved into Greeneville, where he purchased a grocery store. They welcomed four children into their lives: Calvin, Margaret, Nellie and G.W. McIntosh, Jr.
“Due to the hardships of the time, Effie was unable to further her education beyond eighth grade,” her family noted. However, she was bound and determined that each of her children would receive an education, they said.
“Her first job outside of the home was working in a clothing factory as a seamstress,” the family noted. “She later worked for the Magnavox Company retiring as a line supervisor.”
In 1978, her husband, J.W., died and she later married Coolidge Shelton, who also later passed away as well. She was later married for a third time to Paul Bible, but also lost him some years later.
Effie eventually decided that retirement was not for her, so she accepted a position at Link Hills Country Club, where she was able to put her exceptional cooking skills to use. Her family noted that she has always enjoying working and loves to socialize, “never meeting a stranger.”
“Very plain spoken and direct is her personality for sure, she always expects everyone to be honest and pleasant,” the family added. “She would go out of her way to help anyone and make them feel accepted and appreciated. She has quite an impact on everyone she meets.”
In addition to being a people person, Effie also has a large passion for travel. During her life, she has visited Hawaii, Mexico and most of the United States.
“She has a big bucket list that has been fun for her to fill,” her family added.
She has been a member of Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, where she was honored on more than one occasion as being among the oldest members of the senior center, according to Greeneville Sun archives.
In addition, Effie has been an active member of the Greeneville Moose Lodge, until she broke her hip at age 99 and was unable to attend. She remains, however, a member in good standing at the club, her family said.
During her life, Effie has typically favored vegetables in her diet, her family continued.
She always loved to raised a vegetable garden while her health allowed, and she does not eat a lot of meat or chicken in her diet at all, her family noted.
Her favorite meal, they said, is soup beans, with chow chow or green onions, and a slice of corn bread.