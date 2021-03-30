On Thursday, March 11, the Greeneville Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment conducted an installation ceremony for new officers at the Capitol Theater on Main Street.
Elected and appointed officers installed during the ceremony included:
- Commandant – Robert Wehrle
- Senior Vice Commandant – Robert Dibble
- Junior Vice Commandant – Mike Broom
- Judge Advocate – Mark Jones
- Adjutant – Brian Fletcher
- Sergeant-at-Arms – Pete Trickey Jr
- Chaplain – Glenn Coffey
- Web Sergeant – Mark Riley
Past Commandant Mark Riley received a Letter of Appreciation for his detachment leadership during the pandemic and following the death of two members.
The Detachment meets every month on the second Thursday at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post located at 70 Harlan Drive, in Greeneville. All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Chaplains are welcome.