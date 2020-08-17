Artist Eliza Coral’s distinctive renderings of animals will be featured by the Greeneville Arts Council during the month of August. For the safety of our patrons and our artists, the Mason House Gallery exhibits will be presented on the Greeneville Arts Council website until further notice. Everyone is welcome to view and enjoy the monthly exhibits at greenevilleartscouncil.org.
Coral is known in the Southeast for her pet portraits, as a wildlife artist and for her “fun art” pictures of whimsical cats, a release says. She specializes in capturing an animal’s facial expression.
“I try to get into an animal’s mind and show what they are feeling” Coral said in a release.
Eliza has exhibited her work in art shows in New Orleans, Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola, Montgomery, Asheville and in the Tri Cities.
She is a native of London, England and now lives in Greeneville with her husband.
For information on this or other exhibits, please call Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.