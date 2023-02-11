The Exchange Club of Greeneville recognized its fourth "Youth of the Month" for the 2022-23 school year at its recent meeting.
West Greene High School student Emilie Cinnamon, who is the daughter of Nancey Wedding, was recognized by the club for her outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.
During high school, Cinnamon has maintained a 4.12 GPA. She is involved in multiple student organizations, including: the National English Honor Society, Tennessee Tomorrow, the WGHS Student Council, the Environmental Club, the Climate Team, the Recycle Team and the Spanish Club. Additionally, she serves as the chairman for the school's National Honor Society, as captain of the WG Soccer team, as editor of the school's yearbook staff, and as event coordinator for the school's drama club.
Outside of school, Cinnamon volunteers in her neighborhood by helping those physically unable to perform certain tasks, such as cleaning and yard work.
She plans to attend the University of Tennessee and pursue a bachelor's degree in either biology or microbiology. Her future plans are to combine her passions for both science and English and become a full-time researcher in the field of microbiology.
"The Exchange Club of Greeneville wishes Emilie Cinnamon the best of luck and looks forward to hearing about her future successes," club officials say.