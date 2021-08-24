The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen held its 3rd annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser Aug. 13. The event, which featured local produce, jams and pottery and live music by Allie Peet, supports the operation of the soup kitchen, located at at 715 Wesley Ave. in Greeneville.
Executive Director and Head Chef Mary Goldman hosted the event in partnership with the University of Tennessee Extension office’s Big Spring Master Gardener Program, according to BSMG volunteer Torri Peters.
“This year we made close to $3000, which goes back into maintaining the garden beds and buying garden supplies,” Goldman said. “One year we bought an irrigation system and another year it paid for a groundhog proof fence. This year we are looking at developing a better drainage system to protect the garden from periodic flooding after a heavy rain.”
The meal consisted of a locally sourced Appalachian fusion menu prepared by Goldman and Peters. Guests chose a bowl, locally made by Susan Pezanowski and Barb Cara of Jonesborough, with their five-course meal.
“A few years ago one of our members had the idea for a fundraiser called, The Empty Bowl Fundraiser, where people would receive a symbolic empty pottery bowl, made by her and her pottery partner,” said Goldman. “The idea was to fill it up to try to erase hunger in the community.”
The dinner was served indoors while guests were encouraged to eat outdoors under tents set up surrounding the garden. Guests were also encouraged to walk through the soup kitchen’s garden to see where most of the produce came from.
“What makes the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen different from most soup kitchens or food banks is the organic garden that we have located behind the church,” said Goldman. “This garden is maintained by the Big Springs Master Gardener Association.
“In 2012 one of our members recognized the fact that the Wesley Heights neighborhood was a food desert, and that not many of the residents there had access to locally grown produce. At that time, she wanted it to be a demonstration garden to show people how to grow their own produce in small spaces. A few years later it evolved into a community garden, a place to grow produce for the Soup Kitchen’s weekly lunches or to give away to our clients if we had extra.”
She added, “Our clients look forward to the salads that we make from the produce grown there. They also appreciate getting to take home the extra vegetables.”
Residents in the neighborhood and visitors to the kitchen also enjoy watching the butterflies the garden attracts as a Monarch Butterfly waystation.
“It is a Soup Kitchen after all, and we feed the bodies and souls of all who pass through our doors, inside and out,” said Goldman.