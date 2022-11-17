A show called “Company”? What’s that about? Which company? Who wants to see a musical about a business?
Theatre-at-Tusculum’s production that opened last weekend isn’t about a business, though. It’s about humans and our relationships with each other through the company we keep. And Director Beth Schnura has assembled a powerhouse cast that brings the messages to life.
When the show opens, we’re introduced to the main character, Robert — a confirmed New York bachelor, when his friends surprise him on his 35th birthday. Through a series of vignettes, he hears about the pleasures and perils of dating, love, marriage, and divorce from those same friends.
Robert, also known as “Bobby,” “Bubi,” “Bobby-baby,” and a chorus of other nicknames, is played by Matt Hensley. He is charming as Bobby, and he takes the audience along as his married friends encourage him to settle down and get married — or not. Hensley’s performance is fun to watch, and he delivers Bobby’s introspective numbers with the emotion befitting a thirty-something who doesn’t quite know what he wants.
Bobby’s married friends are five couples of varying ages and varying stages in their relationships. Sarah and Harry have obviously been married for a little while and banter with each other. Margo Olmsted as Sarah and Josh Beddingfield as Harry are entertaining, bringing a bit of martial arts physicality to the roles, while giving Bobby a glimpse inside their marriage. The song, “Sorry — Grateful,” performed by Harry and the other male friends, provides a touching answer to Bobby’s question about regrets.
Susan and Peter, portrayed by Courtney Beddingfield and Dodger Kirkland, appear to Bobby to be “a terrific pair” until they announce their impending divorce. Beddingfield delivers a darling debut performance as a Southern belle, and Kirkland provides a solid counterbalance as Peter.
Kristin Girton and Zach Gass have the enviable positions of portraying Jenny and David. During Bobby’s visit for dinner, they have ‘smoked a little weed.’ The result is entertaining performances, a lot of laughter, and some heavier discussion about marriage and why Robert hasn’t gotten married yet.
Of the five couples we meet in the beginning, only one is not yet married. Ironically, Amy and Paul are the one couple played by actors who are married in real life. Allison and Dylan Pruitt portray the two who are set to be married during one of the vignettes, and Bobby is their best man. As such, he sees the struggle of the bride who is experiencing a neurotic case of cold feet. Allison does a stellar job at performing the unbelievably fast, tongue-twisting song “Getting Married Today.”
The fifth couple is Joanne and Larry, portrayed by Vicky Livesay and Kyle Mason. Joanne and Larry are the older of Bobby’s friends, and they, too, believe he should be thinking about marriage. According to Joanne, “it’s not so hard to be married, I’ve done it three or four times.” Of particular note is Livesay’s performance of “Ladies Who Lunch.” It simply shouldn’t be missed.
The audience is also introduced to three of Bobby’s current girlfriends. Shelly Skelly is adorable as April, a flight attendant who came to New York because she wanted to live in Radio City. Josie Norton shines in her debut role of Kathy, who originally wanted to marry Bobby, but is now going back to the Cape for a husband and greener pastures. Claire Hensley delivers a wonderful performance as Marta, a street-wise New Yorker who loves everything about the city. Marta’s song, “Another Hundred People” and Hensley’s performance of it are a highlight of the show.
Ensemble members round out the production, moving sets on and off, and singing and dancing along with the cast in “Side by Side.” Music director Kasie Shelnutt has done a superb job leading the singers to create performances that would make Sondheim proud.
Sondheim’s love of New York shows through in this score and in the book by George Furth. Set designer Frank Mengel picked up that thread and wove it through his impeccable set design for the show, creating a backdrop of skyscrapers, rolling furniture, and even a subway for Marta’s song about the people who “get off of the train.” Beth Schnura’s lighting design plays with the scenic buildings, combining the two into a visual treat that accentuates the actors’ performances, almost making the stage a character in itself. Costumes designed by Erin Hensley Schultz add a pop of color to complete the picture and define the characters.
The icing on the birthday cake is an interlude with shadowed dancers behind a scrim during a scene with Bobby and April. Elizabeth Sparks choreographed and dances with Morgan Brink, Sophia Sparks, and Adrian Robertsen, setting the mood and engaging the audiences’ imaginations.
When it debuted, “Company” was nominated for 14 Tony awards and won six of them, including Best Musical. Sondheim created a fun romp with great lyrics (who else is clever enough to rhyme ‘personable’ with ‘coercin’ a bull’?), along with lots of laughs and few poignant moments thrown in for good measure.
Three opportunities remain to see the show at Tusculum University in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre, located in the Annie Hogan Byrd building. Performances are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and $12 and may be purchased at the door or online at https://bit.ly/3NfBYyn.
It’s the best way to enjoy “Company.” And you don’t even have to clean the house!