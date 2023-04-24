Entries Being Accepted For Iris Festival Pageant Apr 24, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 19th annual Iris Festival Pageant will be returning this year with the pageant being held a week before the festival.The pageant date will be Saturday, May 13, beginning at noon, at Greeneville High School, event organizers say in a news release.“The competition will consist of multiple categories including Beauty, Casual/Spring Wear, Western Wear, the High Point Award, Photogenic and Iris Festival Prince or Princess,” the release says.The pageant will feature eight different age categories ranging from 0-11 months to 16 years and older,” the release says.Admission to the pageant will be $5 per person (contestants and children under age 5 are free.)The deadline to enter the pageant is Friday, May 5.Entry forms are available at the Greene County Partnership, located at 115 Academy St and UnCommon Collective in the Greeneville Commons.For more information about the Iris Festival Pageant, call Rhonda Humbert at 423-552-4068 or Diane Price at 423-225-2312.The Iris Festival will be held May 20-21 in downtown Greeneville.To learn more about the festival, visit https://www.discovergreenevilletn.com/irisfestival or call the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Sports Games And Toys Heraldry Journalism History Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Freshour Harvests Record-Breaking Turkey Man Shot Friday During Suspected Domestic Dispute Longtime Respected Educator Judy Phillips Remembered As Wise Mentor, Kind Soul Multiple Charges Filed Against Man Apprehended In Greene County Airport Authority To 'Slow Down' On Airport Manager Hire