The Taste of Tennessee, the region’s premiere Appalachian food festival, is coming to downtown Jonesborough this summer.
On Saturday, June 18, the Heritage Alliance will host the first-ever in-person version of the festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be vendors, speakers and musicians, a news release from event organizers states.
"One of the festival’s featured events is a community-wide cake-baking competition with categories for home cooks, professionals and children," the release says.
"The contest welcomes participants of all culinary backgrounds and levels of expertise that have a favorite cake recipe to share," the release adds.
Entries will be judged by a panel at the Jonesborough Visitors Center. The public will have an opportunity to purchase samples of the entries after the competition.
Winners will receive prizes, as well as the distinction of being a “Take the Cake” champion, the release continues.
To register for the competition, go to heritageall.org/taste-of-tennessee/. There is a $5 entry fee with the funds benefitting the Heritage Alliance’s historical and educational programs, the release says.
For more information on the Heritage Alliance, call 423-753-9580, or call the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580. The organization can also be reached via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at heritageall.org/. Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.