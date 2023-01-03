The Birthplace of Country Music is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to be a venue for qualifying rounds leading up to the 5th Annual Tennessee Songwriters Week.
The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m., at the museum in Bristol.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is hosting the qualifying round, along with other venues across the state of Tennessee.
Top songwriters from the official qualifying rounds will perform during one of the six Tennessee Songwriters Week showcases. Finalists from the showcases get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share their original songs on the historic stage at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.
Twenty (20) singer-songwriters will be selected to compete in the qualifying round to be held at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Feb. 4. Each artist will perform one original song, written or co-written by the entrant. The artist must own the rights to the song. To enter, each artist must provide full contact information, upload lyrics and provide a YouTube link to a video of the artist performing the song before the Jan. 13 deadline.
Four semi-finalists of the Bristol qualifying round will advance to the Showcase Event at The Down Home in Johnson City, on Feb. 23. One Showcase Event winner from The Down Home will take the stage at The Bluebird Cafe in March of 2023 with other finalists from across the state.
Tickets to be part of the audience for the Bristol qualifying round are on sale now.