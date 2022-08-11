Are you a senior athlete looking for some competition? If so, the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics will be the place to be.
Events for this year’s district games will kick off Sept. 7 and continue through Oct. 8. The competitions will be held in Johnson City and Kingsport.
The Senior Olympics is a special athletic event for adults ages 50 and older. A variety of competitive activities are held, including bowling, track and field, golf, swimming, shuffleboard, horseshoes, basketball, pickle ball, table tennis, corn hole and much more.
Participants compete in various age divisions.
The First Tennessee Senior Olympics is a district competition for the state-level Tennessee Senior Olympics, which are held annually in Middle Tennessee.
Residents of Greene, Carter, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties are eligible to compete in the First TN District competition.
The deadline to enter the district games is Aug. 17.
Entries forms are available at Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, 203 N. College St., in Greeneville.
Online information and downloadable registration forms are available at www.tnseniorolympics.com. Click on the District Games link to find the information for the First TN district games.
Registration forms must be completed and postmarked along with all fees by Aug. 17, in order to participate. Forms may be mailed to: First District Tennessee Senior Olympics, 3211 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
For more information about the Senior Olympics or how to register, call Glenda Blazer, director of Roby Adult Center, at 639-3128 or Teresa Sutphin at 423-722-5120.