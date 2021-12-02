There’s a story about a college professor who gets snowed in at home with his wife — who was planning to leave him that same day.
Then there’s the minister trekking up a mountain who picks up a hitchhiker, who ultimately pulls a knife on the preacher. Visions of death persistently visit a gravedigger, and a conservative local business owner has the revelation that his son, a well-known musician, is gay, HIV-positive and has returned home but only to die.
These stories and more are part of “A Twilight Reel: Stories,” written by East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Michael Amos Cody, a professor and assistant chair for Graduate Studies in the Department of Literature and Language, according to a press release from the university.
All of the stories in Cody’s book, published earlier this year, happen in and around the fictional town of Runion, North Carolina, a release says. The 12 interrelated tales, each set in its own month over the course of the year 1999, offer a picture of a community in an age of fast change.
Published by Pisgah Press, Cody’s work has already garnered rave reviews, according to the release.
A specialist in American literature from its beginnings to the middle of the 19th century, Cody has authored both scholarly texts and a novel, “Gabriel’s Songbook,” in 2017.