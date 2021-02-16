A “Black Lives Matter vs. Blue Lives Matter Discussion” will take place Monday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
A diverse discussion panel will present different perspectives on the topic, not only addressing the problem but also working toward providing solutions.
Panelists include Trevor King, an activist; ETSU alumna Susan Swanay; ETSU student Amyre Cain; Karl Turner, chief of the Johnson City Police Department; and Cesar Gracia, chief of ETSU Public Safety.
Go to bit.ly/2Z453Ey to access Zoom information.