East Tennessee State University is adding to the list of fun holiday activities in Johnson City with an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink located on the ETSU University Commons, adjacent to the D.P Culp Student Center.
The rink officially opens on Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m., with a grand opening Bucky’s Blizzard Block Party for students and the community. It will be open again on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 7 p.m., following the Johnson City Christmas Parade, and on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2-7 p.m. Additional days and hours of operation will vary throughout December and January.
Admission for one hour of skating (including skate rental) is $5 for members of the community and $3 for those with a valid ETSU ID. Skating aids will also be available for children and youth.
“We wanted to create a fun and festive experience for our students as they head into their final exams, but we also wanted something that our entire community can enjoy throughout the holidays and into January,” said Jeremy Ross, ETSU chief operating officer. “The ice-skating rink is the latest addition to our strategic plan to enhance our grounds and outdoor activities on campus.”
The 70-foot-long rink is made of Swiss-engineered synthetic ice that mimics the consistency of real ice. Skaters wear real ice skates to glide along its surface. The rink arrived at ETSU in pieces that fit together like a puzzle. ETSU’s Facilities crew is assembling it this month and will take it down in January.
The ETSU Student Advisory Council for Administration has been supportive in the planning and design of many aspects of the ETSU University Commons and outdoor spaces, university leadership said.
“We hope the skating rink will bring people together and enhance the concept of the University Commons being the central ‘living room’ of ETSU, with picturesque spaces and engaging activities for students, staff and the community,” said member Carley Slezak.
In addition to skating, King’s Corner, ETSU’s sweets and treats shop, will have special weekend hours of operation while the rink is open. Visitors may purchase coffee, hot chocolate, pastries and other treats.
“Students are very excited to have a block party to conclude the last week of classes, and we look forward to welcoming members of the community for our newest grand opening,” said Mason Mosier, ETSU SGA president.
For a complete list of days/times the rink is open, or to reserve the space for groups, contact Kim Edwards at 423-439-7103 or visit etsu.edu/skate.