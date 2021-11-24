JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Need some motivation to get in the festive spirit this holiday season?
Make plans to attend East Tennessee State University’s Holiday Choral Concert, an annual tradition for more than 50 years.
Two performances are happening on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. Times for the “We Need A Little Christmas” concert are 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Performing will be the ETSU Chorale, BucsWorth, East Tennessee Belles, the ETSU Student Orchestra and the Percussion Ensemble.
Tickets are available via the Martin Center Box Office. Order tickets online or call the Martin Center at 423-439-2787. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $6 for ETSU students.