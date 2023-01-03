The Exchange Club of Greeneville has announced plans for the return of its Extravaganza fundraiser for 2023.
The event will be held March 20, at the Greeneville Moose Lodge, 728 Kiser Blvd., in Greeneville, organizers say.
Tickets are $100, which "includes two meal vouchers as well as a chance to win one of several cash prizes throughout the drawing all the way up to the $10,000 grand prize pool," a club news release states.
Dinner, provided by Gondolier, will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the drawing process will start at 7 p.m.
"The Exchange Club of Greeneville is a 501(c)(3) non-profit civic service club founded in 1929, and the annual Extravaganza is the most important fundraiser for the club each year," the release adds. "Every dollar raised from this event is returned to the community in a variety of ways, and include but aren't limited to scholarships, Field Day, and donations to local child abuse prevention organizations."
To support the fundraising effort, see one of the Exchange Club members or go online to www.exchangeclubofgreenevilletn.org and click the "Buy Tickets" button at the top of the page.
"The Exchange Club of Greeneville hopes to see many familiar faces and new friends as Extravaganza returns Monday, March 20, 2023," organizers add in the release.