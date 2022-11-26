The Exchange Club of Greeneville recently completed a month-long campaign to collect donations for the local food bank and animal shelter.
Thanks to the collection drive, more than 145 pounds of food were delivered to the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries’ Food Bank, a club news release states. A particular focus during the drive was to collect foods that children could prepare without an adult’s assistance.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Animal Shelter received much-needed cleaning supplies and food for both cats and dogs as part of the effort, the release noted.
“The Exchange Club of Greeneville is proud to support both of these outstanding organizations and recognizes their efforts to make our community a better place to live, for both humans and our four-legged friends,” club officials said in the release. “The Exchange Club, America’s Premier Service Club, is working to make our communities better places to live.”
“The Exchange Club of Greeneville was established in December of 1929 as a civic organization comprised of men and women committed to making our community a better place to live through community service, youth projects, Americanism, and the prevention of child abuse,” the release added.
“The Exchange Club of Greeneville is open to anyone wishing to make our local community a better place to live,” officials noted.
The club meets each Tuesday (except on 5th Tuesdays) at noon in the fellowship hall of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St.