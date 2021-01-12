The Exchange Club of Greeneville recently donated $12,000 to several local organizations in Greeneville and Greene County. Organizations receiving donations include the Child Advocacy Center, CASA of Northeast TN, Rural Resources, the Boys & Girls Club, the Greeneville Theatre Guild, and the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society.
Individual donations were:
- $8,000 to Child Advocacy Center
- $1,500 to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of NE TN
- $750 to Rural Resources
- $500 to Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County
- $750 to Greeneville Theatre Guild
- $500 to Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society
- $12,000 Total in donations
In what has been a challenging year for many service clubs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Exchange Club of Greeneville raised funds through their annual “Extravaganza” and silent auction, which both had to be adapted to social distancing guidelines this year.
Exchange Club’s Vision is “A strong America, safe communities, and unified people,” a release says.The Mission Statement is “Exchange, inspiring communities to become better places to live.” For more information on the national organization, visit NationalExchangeClub.org
The Greeneville Exchange Club normally meets Tuesday’s from noon-1 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church for a meal and program, but is currently meeting twice monthly via Zoom due to pandemic restrictions. For more information find The Exchange Club of Greeneville on Facebook.