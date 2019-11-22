exchange1.jpg

On Nov. 5, Exchange Club of Greeneville made a $1,000 donation to benefit Rural Resources. From left, Exchangite Jim Holt, Rural Resources Executive Director Sally Causey and Exchangite Regina Phillips pose for a photo with a ceremonial check. The club is celebrating its 90th year of service to the community. Rural Resources is a nonprofit organization that operates the Farm and Food Education Center, linking farms and families, including low-income and at-risk individuals, with sustainable practices and agricultural and food-based ventures.

 Special To The Sun