The annual Exchange Club Extravaganza will be held March 15, at 7 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prize drawing will be conducted via live video feed on the club’s Facebook page. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by reaching out to a club member, or by going to https://exchangeclubofgreenevilletn.org/.
The money raised from the Extravaganza is used to fund scholarships for deserving students, the annual Field Day, and as donations to organizations in Greeneville and Greene County with goals that align with the Exchange Club’s: the prevention of child abuse.
Prize Drawings Include:
- 1st — $500
- 50th — $100
- 100th — $100
- 150th — $150
- 200th — $200
- 250th — $250
The last 10 tickets left have a chance to win or split $10,000!
Unlike other random drawing events, the Exchange Club’s Extravaganza is a reverse draw sweepstakes. We draw out losing ticket numbers until only ten tickets remain. The remaining ticket holders are given the option of splitting the winnings evenly or continuing the draw. A split can happen when all remaining ticket holders agree to split the grand prize. There are only a limited number of tickets available, so make sure to get yours before they’re all gone!
The Exchange Club of Greeneville is a 501©(3) charitable organization with a goal to make our city and county a better place to live and a special focus on the prevention of child abuse. If you are interested in learning more about the organization or would like to attend a meeting, contact us at exchangeclubgville@hotmail.com or by sending a message to our Facebook page.