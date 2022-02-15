Luke Myers of South Greene High School was recognized by the Exchange Club of Greeneville as the third “Youth of the Month” for the 2021-22 school year at its meeting Jan. 25, the club said in a news release.
Luke is the son of Bart and Miranda Myers and has had a very active school life, both in the classroom and in the community. Academically, he’s been class president three years in a row, is a member of the National Honor Society, and currently holds a 4.2 GPA. Athletically, Luke is a two-time Mr. Football Semi-finalist, two-time football conference player of the year, basketball offensive player of the year, and all-conference baseball player. When he’s got free time, Luke volunteers at Isaiah House and is an active member of his church, helping with the children’s church and with church maintenance. He plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice and has a dream to become a crime prevention specialist in the community.
“The Exchange Club of Greeneville wishes Luke Myers the best of luck and looks forward to hearing about his future successes,” states the news release.