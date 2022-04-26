The Exchange Club of Greeneville is now accepting nominations for its Book of Golden Deeds Award.
One of the National Exchange Club’s longest-running projects, the Book of Golden Deeds Award recognizes “dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time and talents toward making their communities better places to live,” a club announcement says.
The Exchange Club of Greeneville has awarded the Book of Golden Deeds annually since 1966. The next award will be presented June 28 during the Exchange Club of Greeneville’s annual awards banquet.
The public is invited to nominate individuals who are “sincere about helping the community, who have an exceptional track record of continued, unselfish giving and who enjoy volunteering and helping others,” officials say. Nominations can be from any walk of life, and should be someone who deserves acclaim, but rarely receives it.
To nominate an individual or group, email exchangeclubofgreeneville@gmail.com by Friday, May 13.