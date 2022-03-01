The Exchange Club of Greeneville announced its annual Extravaganza Fundraiser is back to an in-person event this year, according to a news release.
The Extravaganza will be held March 14 at the Greeneville Moose Lodge, 728 Kiser Blvd. in Greeneville. Tickets cost $100 and include two meal vouchers as well as a chance to win one of several cash prizes throughout the drawing, all the way up to a $10,000 Grand Prize. Dinner, provided by Gondolier, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the drawing process will start at 7 p.m.
Every dollar generated from Extravaganza ticket sales is returned to the Greeneville/Greene County community in a number of ways, according to the news release. Funds are used for community events, such as the Exchange Club Field Day at the end of the school year, which has drawn over 2,000 elementary and middle school participants from area schools. Extravaganza proceeds also help the club provide scholarships and awards for local high school seniors, which includes the Youth of the Month and Youth of the Year awards, the Hugh Felts Scholarship, and the Duggins Memorial Challenge Award.
The Exchange Club also uses money raised from Extravaganza to provide charitable donations to several deserving organizations that focus on nurturing and protecting children in the community. Some past donation recipients include the Mosheim Child Advocacy Center, CASA of Northeast TN, Rural Resources and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville/Greene County.
Please consider purchasing a ticket for the Extravaganza or making a donation to our club by contacting one of our club members, messaging us via Facebook or email below, or by going online to www.exchangeclubofgreenevilletn.org and clicking the “Buy Tickets” button at the top of the page.
We hope to see many familiar faces and new friends as the Exchange Club of Greeneville’s Extravaganza returns to a live event on Monday, March 14th!