The Exchange Club of Greeneville recognized Hayden Sampson as its latest Youth of the Month for the 2021-2022 school year. Hayden attends Chuckey-Doak High School and is the son of Keith and Kristie Sampson. Hayden’s studies have been a priority during his tenure at Chuckey-Doak High School, and he has been confirmed as the valedictorian of his class with a GPA of 4.43.
He is an active participant in several student organizations, including the National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National FFA Organization, and BETA Club. Additionally, Hayden has served as Class President for three years in a row. In the community, Hayden has been involved with the Greene County Youth Leadership, Greene County Youth Council, Greene County Livestock Association, and several other organizations. Hayden has plans to major in Food Science at the University of Tennessee and would like to work for the USDA while also having time to manage his current cattle company, Tri-Star Cattle Co.
“The Exchange Club of Greeneville would like to congratulate Hayden on all his current accomplishments and looks forward to his future success,” a news release said.