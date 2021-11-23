Shelby Davenport, left, receives the Greeneville Exchange Club’s Youth of the Month award from club member Jerry Anderson. It was the first the club has presented for the 2021-22 school year. The daughter of Shalene and Edward Davenport, Shelby attends North Greene High School where she is a member of the basketball and softball teams, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the National Honor Society. She plans to attend East Tennessee State University or the University of Tennessee to major in biology and minor in nutrition. She plans to become a physician’s assistant and specialize in dermatology/aesthetic medicine.