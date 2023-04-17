In a time-honored area tradition, Exchange Place Living History Farm will once again honor the arrival of spring and the planting season with its Spring Garden Fair.
The event will return for its 37th year on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from noon until 5 p.m., at the 1850s farmstead, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
Admission is $5, for ages 12 and older, and free to attendees under 12.
"Eagerly anticipated by area gardeners — from beginners to experts — the fair will feature thousands of plants for sale, from old favorites to rare and hard-to-find varieties," event organizers say in a news release.
"Growers will offer perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs, with an emphasis on herbs, natives and heirloom plants," the release continues. "Gardening experts will be available throughout the weekend to share their knowledge about plant selection and care, and folk and yard artisans will also be found throughout the grounds with unique plant and garden-related arts and crafts."
The event will also feature demonstrations of springtime activities on the historic farm, which dates back over 200 years, including sheep shearing, blacksmithing, butter churning and old-time cooking, plus much more.
"Numerous special events will highlight this year’s festival, starting with a very unique memorial for Dennis Marshall, who passed away last July," the release adds. "He was a Master Gardener and Southern Appalachian Plant Society member who had been a regular volunteer at Exchange Place festivals for many years. We are honoring Dennis by working with the American Chestnut Foundation to help restore this economically and ecologically significant tree species."
"The American chestnut is considered functionally extinct due to an airborne fungus (Cryphonectria parasitica) that was accidentally imported into the U.S in the late 1800s. The ACF and its research partners are utilizing multiple approaches, and cutting-edge science, to develop a blight-resistant tree that can again survive and thrive in its native home, the eastern United States," the release adds.
Earlier this year, the foundation donated three hybrid American chestnut trees to Exchange Place, which have been planted. A formal dedication of a plaque honoring Dennis Marshall will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 4:15 pm, and a spokesperson from the American Chestnut Foundation will discuss the plight of the tree, and share the latest research efforts towards restoration.
Among the other planned activities, Jennifer Hanlon will be offering a beginner’s needle felting workshop on Sunday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. during the garden fair. The cost is $65 and will be limited to no more than 10 participants (ages 10 and up only.) For more details or to register, go to https://www.hanlonscreativecorner.com, and click on the link “Needle Felting Class Bunny” to sign up.
Also on Sunday, Linda Doan will once again lead the May Pole dance, beginning at 2 p.m., with live music provided by the Junior Apprentices Old-Time Band.
Both days of the festival will feature Frank Ireson, of Viking Leathercrafts, demonstrating how shoes were made in the antebellum years using an authentic, old-time cobbler’s bench, donated to Exchange Place by Betty Moore.
Visit exchangeplace.info for more details about the event.
Exchange Place is a non-profit, volunteer-run living history farm, educational facility and regional attraction that seeks to preserve, protect, interpret, and manage the history, heritage, and artifacts pertaining to mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee.