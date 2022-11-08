The Everly Brothers Experience will be presented at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James on Nov. 19.
Show time is 7 p.m.
“Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed, along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds across the US and overseas in prestigious venues,” a news release from event organizers say.
“The music of the 50’s and 60’s are nostalgic for us, our parents raised us all on it, and we feel that the Everly’s contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations,” the brothers say in a statement.
“Our aim is not to impersonate but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n’ roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story,” and they do just that with timeless hits like ‘Bye-Bye Love,’ ‘Wake Up Little Susie’ and ‘All I Have to Do is Dream,’” they add.
The Everly Brothers’ career spanned more than half a century During that time, the Knoxville-natives recorded 21 studio albums, sold more than 60 million records worldwide and had over 30 Billboard Top 100 singles.
The Zmed brothers say they “absolutely thrilled” to be able to contribute to a cause that supports the recognition and preservation of the intimate and singular origins of America’s greatest Rock n’ Roll singing sibling duo.
The five-piece band consists of drums (Burleigh Drummond), electric guitar (rotating members), bass (rotating members), and the two singing brothers up front with the signature Everly acoustic guitars, the news release notes.
“Appalachian Auditorium at St. James’ mission is to bring quality live entertainment to the southern part of Greene County and beyond at a reasonable ticket price,” officials with the venue say in the release.
The auditorium is located at 3220 St. James Road, in the St. James community of southern Greene County.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at appalachian-auditorium.org or by calling 423-312-4392.