Rev. Jim and Toni Fain will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19.
Jim and Toni received Christian education degrees from Appalachian Bible College and have been in the Christian ministry for more than 50 years.
Jim became the pastor of Nettleton Bible Church in 1970, where he was licensed and ordained. In 1990 he became a pastor in the United Methodist Church where he was also licensed and ordained, earning a Masters of Divinity Degree from Emory University in Atlanta.
Toni taught in a private school for several years and was a substitute teacher in the Greeene County system. She has always been active in music and teaching Sunday school.
Rev. Fain is the current pastor at Bales Chapel and Former pastor of Pine Grove and Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Churches.
The couple is retired and resides in Greeneville.
They have on son and daughter-in-law: Jonathan and Kathy Fain; and one granddaughter: Arianna of Raleigh, North Carolina.