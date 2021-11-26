“Reader’s Digest” is famous for its jokes, even including some that can be useful to clergy who wish to add a bit of humor to their sermons.
Here are a couple of ones as remembered.
RELEARNING OLD SKILLS
A priest buys a lawn mower at a yard sale. Back home, he pulls on the starter rope a few times with no results. He storms back to the yard sale and tells the previous owner, “I can’t get the mower to start!” “That’s because you have to curse to get it started,” says the man.
The priest replies, “I’m a man of the cloth. I don’t even remember how to curse.”
The other man tells him, “You just keep that mower a few more days and keep pulling on that rope. It’ll come back to you.”
THE CHRISTIAN HORSE
A guy named Bill sees a classified ad for a “Christian horse,” so he goes to check it out.
The horse’s owner tells him, “Yeah, he’s definitely a Christian. Just say ‘Praise the Lord!’ to make him go and ‘Amen!’ to make him stop.”
Bill is skeptical, but gets on the horse and says, “Praise the Lord!” Sure enough, the horse starts to walk. “Praise the Lord!” Bill says again, and the horse begins to trot. “Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!” Bill yells, and the horse breaks into a gallop and then a full run.
Bill is enjoying his ride so much that he doesn’t notice a cliff edge ahead until he and the horse are almost about to go over. Bill yells “AMEN!” and the horse stops right at the edge of the cliff.
Bill catches his breath, turns grateful eyes toward heaven and exclaims, “Praise the Lord!”