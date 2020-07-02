Kingsport, TN – Because of the continuing health crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus, the Exchange Place Steering Committee has voted to cancel the annual Fall Folk Arts Festival, which was set for September 26 and 27.
Under the guidelines set by the State of Tennessee, it was determined that it would have been very difficult to responsibly follow those regulations and still ensure that the public was able to safely interact with the vendors, enjoy the live music, and learn from the many historic and educational demonstrations that are always a part of this festival, a release says.
This would have been the 49th consecutive year that Exchange Place hosted this festival.
"We continue to be heartbroken that we are not able to welcome people to our beautiful and historic living history farm," said Marshall Adesman, an Exchange Place volunteer, in the release. "We understand, however, that we have a moral obligation to be good citizens, and realize we must play our tiny part in trying to make sure that the residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia —plus any out-of-our-region visitors — stay healthy and avoid the ramifications of this terrible virus."
Decisions are pending for two other scheduled events – Witches Wynd, October 23 and 24, and Christmas in the Country, December 5.
Despite the pandemic and the disruption, Exchange Place still has ongoing expenses, primarily the feeding of the animals who live on the farm year-round, as well maintaining the grounds and the historic buildings. Donations are welcome and can be mailed to:
Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Exchange Place is a non-profit, volunteer-run living history farm, educational facility and regional attraction that seeks to preserve, protect, interpret, and manage the history, heritage, and artifacts pertaining to mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee. For more information, please visit our website: www.exchangeplace.info.