Autumn brings seasonal fun all its own, like corn mazes, pumpkin carving — and football. One family decided to celebrate the return of football with a snack spread in their favorite team’s colors, while they watched the first Tennessee Vols game of the year from home. Well, most of the family’s favorite team.
“We took the picture of our little boy but the ironic part is, guess what? He is not a Vols fan,” said Casey Freshour. “His daddy made him put that on. We are a house divided.”
Perhaps that’s why young Graham, an Alabama fan, doesn’t appear to be smiling behind his mask?
All is well that ends well, though. The Vols won and Casey served up plenty of her son’s favorite spicy hot wings, so everyone had something to be happy about and things are good on the home front.
“I said I wanted everything to be orange and white. My mom — it was funny — she came over and said, ‘Here’s my contribution.’ She’d brought a can of Mandarin oranges and some cheese and crackers.”
In addition to the hot wings, cheese and crackers, the spread included nachos, carrots and ranch, sugar-free orange jello with peaches and Cool Whip, and cheese balls.
“I did it because we were cooped up and didn’t want to have to go out. You know, the whole COVID thing,” Casey said. “It was just me and my husband, my little boy and my mom. We were so excited that football was back.”
Casey, like any good Vols mom, tried to get Graham, who has never been to the Alabama stadium, to open up about his deviation from the orange path.
“I asked him why he is an Alabama fan,” she confided. “He said, ‘They win.’ I can’t argue with that.”
When asked if the table will turn crimson for Graham when Alabama plays, Casey’s response was quick and decisive: “Never.”