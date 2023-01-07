MOSHEIM LIBRARY Families Invited To Mosheim Library's Story Time Jan. 10 Jan 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Public Library will host its January Family Story Time on Jan. 10, from 2-4 p.m.“Join us for stories, games, snacks, crafts and all things snow,” library officials say in a news release.The event is free and open to children of all ages.The library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim. Regular library hours are Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays, noon-5 p.m.For more details, call 423-422-7937. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Story Time Mosheim Public Library Libraries Sport Library Official January Event News Release Snack Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main Family Of Missing Teen Seeks The Public's Help Teenager Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charges County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold