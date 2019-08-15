maxine.jpeg

A birthday party for Maxine Humphreys, center, was Aug. 4 at General Morgan Inn. Family members in attendance, along with friends, included, from left: Humphreys’ granddaughter Laura Humphreys with great-granddaughter Gracie; son Eddie Humphreys; Humphreys; son Philip Humphreys; and grandson Philip Humphreys with great-granddaughter Addie.

 Special To The Sun

