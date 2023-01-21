MOSHEIM LIBRARY Family Valentine's Day Party Set At Mosheim Library Jan 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Public Library is planning a Valentine’s Day Party during its monthly Family StoryTime in February.The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 2-4 p.m. at the library, located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim.Children are invited to take part in crafts, stories, games and snacks at the fun stations during the special celebration, library officials say.There is no charge to attend. All ages are welcome.For more details, contact the library director Denise Duck at 423-422-7937.The Mosheim Library is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays, noon-5 p.m. It is closed on weekends. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Libraries Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now City Schools Name Teachers, Principal Of Year Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store More Than 40 Defendants Arraigned On Meth Sale Charges Greeneville Woman Dies In Collision Report: Jonesborough Man Shot At Greene County Home