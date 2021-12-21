Braylan Feezel, 8, was recognized by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee for serving 81.5 hours in the TN Kids Serve Summer Challenge. Braylan received a certificate of recognition, signed by Lee, for completion of the second annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge. He is a 3rd grade student at Greeneville Adventist Academy.
One of the projects Braylan completed during the challeng was the installation of a chartered Little Free Library in Harden Park near the Lion’s Pavilion.
According to the challenge website, the goal of the summer challenge is to instill in children a heart for service. Children in grades K-6 are welcome to participate in any of eight service categories, at least four of which must be accomplished to successfully complete the challenge.