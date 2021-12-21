Feezel Receives Certificate

Braylan Feezel, 8, center, Received a certificate from Gov. Bill Lee, left, and Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee, right, for giving more than 80 hours to service projects over the summer.

 Photo Special To The Sun

Braylan Feezel, 8, was recognized by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee for serving 81.5 hours in the TN Kids Serve Summer Challenge. Braylan received a certificate of recognition, signed by Lee, for completion of the second annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge. He is a 3rd grade student at Greeneville Adventist Academy.

One of the projects Braylan completed during the challeng was the installation of a chartered Little Free Library in Harden Park near the Lion’s Pavilion.

According to the challenge website, the goal of the summer challenge is to instill in children a heart for service. Children in grades K-6 are welcome to participate in any of eight service categories, at least four of which must be accomplished to successfully complete the challenge.

