The Fill Your Cup Women’s Conference is planned for Saturday, May 20 at the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center.
The event is being hosted by local entrepreneur Susan D. Crum.
According to Crum in a news release, “This conference is designed to help attendees understand how to fill up their lives (fill up their cups) and overflow into the lives of those around them. If ever there was a time we needed to fill our cups, it is now.”
Crum added in the release, “I have overcome a lot of adversity in my life, and I know God has used all of it to create a bigger platform for me to inspire, motivate and encourage other women.
“In the endless buzzing and flashing of our daily routines, it’s so easy for us to get caught up in all the things that need to be done,” she continued. “The pressures and stressors can be unrelenting. In the midst of the mayhem of demands on our time, energy and compassion, we realize we are often running on empty.”
The day will kick off with registration at 8:30 a.m.
A Mimosa Morning Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by morning sessions from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lunch will be served from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.
Afternoon sessions will be held from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Leslie Crutcher, who serves as a women’s ministry partner with Crum, will be “sharing her gift of song during the conference,” the release adds.